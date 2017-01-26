Fire burns Teixeira family home; Ryan Teixeira remains in critical condition

The sound of buzzing smoke alarms jolted Aaron Teixeira from his sleep around midnight last Friday. Smoke from a fire that started in the nearby master bedroom had already filled the Pismo Beach home.
Aaron Teixeira, the younger brother of Ryan Teixeira, was able to escape the fire unharmed, but when the smoke cleared and fire crews had the blaze under control, the damage was considerable. Walls were scorched and three inches of water sprayed from fire sprinklers collected on the floor. Nearly everything in the bedrooms was destroyed.
It was another tragic event for a Teixeira Family that has already seen its share of heartbreak.
“It is just one more battle. We are going to make it though,” said Steve Teixeira, father of Ryan and Aaron.
On Thursday, as Servpro crews worked to restore the home, Ryan Teixeira remains in critical condition after taking a turn for the worse. In the midst of treatment during his second bout with cancer in less than two years, the former baseball standout at Arroyo Grande High was moved to the pediatric intensive care unit at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles when his liver began to shut down.
As of Thursday afternoon, Steve Teixeira said, Ryan remains in critical but stable condition.
“He is on a ventilator right now, but he was awake earlier and able to follow simple commands,” Steve Teixeira said. “The doctors are pleased that he is stable. He wasn’t stable four days ago. God has been good.”
It hasn’t been easy for the family the past few days, Steve Teixeira said, but they have continued to rally around Ryan.
“The fire situation is the least of our concerns right now,” Steve Teixeira said.
According to Steve Teixeira, the fire started when an emergency light located in the master bedroom exploded. Despite the seemingly endless setbacks, Steve Teixeira is trying to stay positive as Ryan continues his treatment.
“Our faith is what is keeping us going through this,” Steve Teixeira said. “We are so thankful for all the love and prayers from everyone.”
Fundraising
If you wish to donate to the Teixeira Family, visit the online fundraiser on YouCaring.com. You can also send well-wishes to 720 Thousand Hills Rd. Pismo Beach, CA 93449 and follow Ryan Teixeira #17 Strong on Facebook.
