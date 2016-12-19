Prep roundup: Kyle Colvin drops 24, Mission Prep rolls in Christmas Classic

Mission Prep watched a 19-point halftime start to shrink when Highlands Ranch (Colo.) started to get its offense in order and the Royals defense got sloppy.
Then Kyle Colvin took over. The junior guard scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter and helped the Royals to a 60-47 win on Monday night at the Mission Prep Christmas Classic Tournament.
Colvin hit five three-point shots in the game with many coming from the corner.
Jake Jensen led Mission Prep to the 29-10 halftime lead with 9 points in the first half and finished the game with 11 as the only other player to score in double figures.
Mission Prep started the game on a 13-0 run and the lead ballooned before the Falcons outscored the Royals 20-17 in the third quarter. Mission Prep’s lead was cut to seven with two minutes to go before a couple free throws from Mission Prep and a Carter Gran three-point shot closed the door on a comeback.
The win was the second for Mission Prep (5-2) in the Christmas Classic. The Royals will play again on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against either defending champion Bishop Montgomery or British Columbia Christian Academy.
