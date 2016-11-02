Paso Robles High football players defend coach after release of syrup video

Paso Robles High School football players rallied around coach Rich Schimke on Wednesday following the release of a video showing Schimke pouring syrup into a player’s belly button and then either licking it or pretending to lick it.
Senior Nolan Binkele published several statements on Facebook defending Schimke, who was placed on paid administrative leave by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District last week after it was notified of the incident. The mother of the player in the video, Heather Moscato, filed a report with the Paso Robles Police Department last week, but Schimke was cleared of any wrongdoing after a brief investigation.
“I am part of this team, and I have to say Coach Schimke is a great role model,” Binkele wrote. “He’s taught me and all of the players maturity and responsibility. He’s known to be a very strict coach, but us players know him better than anyone. The one time he let’s his guard down, he gets caught up in something our team considers one of the greatest, enjoyable nights we have had all year. I was not traumatized, and we do not need to be protected by the school or district. I stand next to my coach.”
Binkele, 17, went on to say the investigation should have been dropped when the police investigation was done.
“I think my coach knows what’s right and wrong considering he’s been coaching since the ’90s and he has his own children,” Binkele wrote. “I am actually close friends with the kid on the floor (Joe Moscato). Nobody forced him to do anything he didn’t want to do. As a matter of fact, we all thought it was funny including him.”
Senior football player Seth Matthysse also commented on Facebook about the incident that occurred in the locker room following an Oct. 14 game against San Luis Obispo High.
“I am part of this team as well, and I have to say Coach Schimke is and has been a great role model for me,” Matthysse wrote. “He is a influential person who has left a great and powerful impact on my life. I understand from a standpoint outside of the team this seems weird. However, the news has not done a great job of informing the story in an appropriate or accurate manner. I was not traumatized, and we do not need to be “protected” by the school district. I stand by my coach.”
While some commenters agreed with the players’ and voiced support of Schimke, others were not happy with what they saw in the video and called for the longtime coach to be fired.
“You can defend your coach and I commend you for standing up for him, however pouring the syrup is one thing ... a little weird, but it’s not completely inappropriate. It became completely inappropriate once the coach put any party of his body on someone under the age of 18 and his student,” wrote Alicia Eatherly Borlodan. “That is the issue. No person in authority, coach, teacher, boss, etc., should ever touch a student like that no matter what. NO EXCUSES.”
Paso Robles quarterback Steven Schouten — who voiced his support for Schimke last week saying “my parents and I support Coach Schimke 100 percent and can vouch for his character” — reiterated his support on Tuesday by joining in on the Twitter hashtag “#istandwithschimke.” Senior linebacker Mark Armstrong and kicker Jonathan Jaimes also tweeted the hashtag.
“I do not hold my son’s teammates accountable, as they are children who were under the influence of their highest school authority,” Heather Moscato wrote in a lengthy statement on Saturday.
The media was barred from attending football practice on Wednesday by the Paso Robles High athletic department as the Bearcats gear up for the biggest rivalry game of the year, the season-ending matchup against Atascadero on Friday night.
Schimke remains on paid leave.
