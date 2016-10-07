Family of Isaac Lindsey sues school district over football injury

The mother of former Templeton High School football player Isaac Lindsey claims in a lawsuit filed Friday that the Templeton Unified School District and Riddell All-American Sports Corp. failed to protect or properly care for her son when he suffered a severe brain injury during a game last year.
Jennifer Lindsey alleges that school officials failed to follow concussion protocol when Lindsey was injured in the Sept. 18, 2015, game, collapsing on the sideline after requesting a substitution following a play that coaches said at the time didn’t appear to be helmet-to-helmet.
Jennifer Lindsey’s lawsuit also claims that Isaac Lindsey’s helmet, manufactured by Riddell, was defective and failed to provide proper protection from a head injury.
Claims made in a lawsuit represent only one side of the story.
The suit, filed at San Luis Obispo Superior Court, is seeking unspecified damages for Isaac Lindsey’s injury, which has left him physically and mentally impaired after a nearly three-month stay in a San Jose rehabilitation facility and which still requires ongoing treatment, according to the family.
Lindsey, then a 16-year-old junior at Templeton High School, was transported from the game to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where he underwent surgery and was put into a medically induced coma for a week.
The lawsuit is also seeking damages for emotional distress suffered by Isaac Lindsey’s sister, Helen Lindsey, who was on the sidelines during the incident.
Lindsey returned to school this fall and was on the sidelines for the Templeton football team’s home opener Sept. 2.
