We need money for road repairs in SLO County. It’s time to let state lawmakers know.

This week, the California Legislature will vote on a transportation funding package that will generate $5.2 billion a year for the next 10 years.
The proposed bill, known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, or Senate Bill 1, provides funding to the state, counties and cities for road maintenance, traffic safety projects, as well as transit, bicycle and pedestrian projects. SB 1 would generate more than $1 million per year for street and road maintenance in the city of San Luis Obispo alone, and enable the city to meet critical transportation needs and enhance safe driving, walking and cycling.
In the average American city, about 25 percent of the total land area is dedicated to roads and streets. That large asset has traditionally been maintained by local funds (which compete with parks, public safety and other needs) and the state gas tax, which has not been raised for years and does not grow with inflation. Consequently, the funds to adequately maintain roads, bridges, streets and highways across the state fall short of annual needs.
Recently, the California Streets and Roads report noted that the state’s 58 counties and 482 cities spend $3.5 billion to maintain the transportation network. According to the report, the annual maintenance needs exceed that, and another $1.5 billion per year is required to prevent further system deterioration. The report also indicates local agencies require about $5 billion per year to bring the system up to acceptable standards.
Approximately three decades have passed since there was a significant transportation funding package in the state of California. Recently, the governor and leaders of the Assembly and Senate announced SB 1 to address these critical needs. Over the next 10 years, $5.2 billion per year would be generated via a 12 cent increase in the gas tax, a 20 cent increase for diesel, a Transportation Improvement Fee based on the value of a vehicle and other sources.
In addition, the bill authorizes several measures to assure accountability, transparency and efficiency. Annually, $1.5 billion is allocated directly to cities and counties.
SB 1 would enhance the city of San Luis Obispo’s ability to maintain its transportation network and would add more than $1 million to the $1.6 million per year the city allocates in its capital budget for road maintenance.
In addition, San Luis Obispo County would receive a significant increase in road funding. The transportation package would provide Caltrans with funds for highway improvements on the Central Coast, increase funding for local transit agencies such as SLO Transit and our local Regional Transit Agency, and increase money in the state’s Active Transportation Program, which provides grants for bike and pedestrian projects.
The San Luis Obispo City Council believes these benefits can enhance public health, build community and reduce congestion.
The State Assembly is scheduled to vote on SB 1 on Wednesday, followed by a Senate vote Thursday. If you agree that our city and region would benefit from this additional transportation funding, please join me in contacting your legislators this week.
Heidi Harmon is mayor of San Luis Obispo.
How to reach your state lawmakers
Sen. Bill Monning: Go to http://sd17.senate.ca.gov to send an email; call his Sacramento office at 916-651-4017 or his San Luis Obispo office at 805-549-3784.
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham: Go to https://ad35.asmrc.org to send an email; call his Sacramento office at 916-319-2035 or his San Luis Obispo office at 805-549-3381.
