‘Socialist’ California robbed Trump of the popular vote

In response to “No, President Trump doesn’t have a mandate,” the letter writer has one thing right. There are many misinformed and uninformed voters who are being lied to by the mainstream, liberal anti-Trump media. President Trump definitely was elected on a mandate by the bulk of the states, and would have won the popular vote by over 3 million if you discounted the socialist state of California, run by ultra-liberal Democrats.
To say Trumps election was “facilitated by Russia’s role in our election,” is a total lie, proven by two years of investigations, where not one vote was influenced by Russia. If anything, the investigations have proved beyond a doubt the corruption and criminal actions by Obama, Clinton, Comey, Brennan, the FBI and Department of Justice where they conspired to help Hillary Clinton win the presidency and make sure that Trump didn’t win.
The latest Inspector General report just released, which was written by an attorney appointed by Obama, proves the lies, corruption, and criminal actions taken by Democrats to subvert Trump’s election.
The real question should be, when will the diehard liberal Democrats see the truth and say “Enough”?
Allen Litten, Atascadero
