Michael Woody won Congressional debates

If you didn’t watch the debates on KSBY and KCOY, Michael Woody, a candidate for a Congressional seat, won hands down!
Woody answered his questions concisely and won both debates. Liberals, you can’t argue otherwise. Plus, can you think of one thing Rep. Salud Carbajal has done since he has been elected? I can’t. He lacks leadership and seems to not even visit SLO or other northern communities from his plush home in Santa Barbara.
Democrats and Republicans should be voting for Woody. Liberals would be happy that he will not support oil exploration on the Central Coast and has a deep love for our beautiful environment from where he lives in Morro Bay.
Republicans, how in the @3$@# did Justin Fareed get into this race? Just a note, I’m family friends with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, past member of the Kern County Republicans, and I have met politicians like Newt Gingrich, Bob Dole, Pete Wilson and Barbara Boxer (not a happy meeting, LOL). I have never seen a more embarrassing candidate than Fareed.
Michael Woody is the best candidate. He owns a civil engineering firm. He has a degree from Harvard and Fresno State (me too) and is a past city council memer from Fresno. His family has a vast history in SLO. He is also one of the most honest and nicest persons I have ever met.
Please support Woody next Tuesday. You would also be making history by electing the first Salinan Indian to Congress!
John C. Ensor, Avila Beach
