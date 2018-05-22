Employee of Assessor’s Office stands behind Tom Bordonaro

As a 31-year veteran of the Assessor’s Office, I feel compelled to write in support of Tom J. Bordonaro. There are clearly some angry ex-employees out there who would have you believe that current staff needs to be watched over by a micromanaging leader looking over our shoulders. I want to put that misconception to rest.
We are professional staff. We know our jobs. We are trained to follow the laws regulating assessment, and we fulfill our duties as expected by Tom and taxpayers.
In reflection of Tom Bordonaro’s leadership, we continue to increase the information to the public available on our website. We have increased our use of technology to manage a growing workload, implementing enhancements made possible through Tom’s direction. We are digitizing our files, improving the security of records and allowing flexibility to work remotely. It’s part of an office culture fostering communication and empowering staff to make decisions based on policies and procedures formalized under Tom’s management.
I have never had a problem with Tom being unavailable to answer my questions. I’m proud to work for an assessor who respects me enough to let me do my job. Tom has my vote.
Lesa Gofourth, Santa Margarita
