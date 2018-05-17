Tribune’s advice on offshore oil is ‘nonsense’

The Tribune wants to “hear less talk about offshore oil” from Board of Supervisors candidates Jimmy Paulding and Lynn Compton because oil is the purview of the federal government. (“Advice for District 4 candidates,” May 10.)
Sixty-three California communities would beg to differ! The Tribune’s “skip it” advice is nonsense. As other counties stand behind their elected leaders telling this administration, without waiver, that they are opposed to Trump’s plans for vastly expanded offshore drilling, the current board’s majority completely failed to go on the record opposing Trump’s agenda with everything from offshore oil to the new oil drilling in Carrisa Plains. They do not represent those who live here! A vote for Jimmy will get us on the right path. We know exactly where Lynn Compton stands — with Trump.
The voices of coastal communities matter! Our future sunsets don’t include a view of oil rigs offshore.
Counties must take a stand to protect our coast, farm land and open space legacies. Our elected leaders should lead. Jimmy Paulding gets this, which is one of many reasons why the Sierra Club strongly endorses him for county supervisor.
Violet Cavanaugh, political chair, Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club
