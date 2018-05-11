Ilan Funke-Bilu is a champion of justice

For 40 years, Ilan Funke-Bilu has been a consummate lawyer, a tireless advocate and a passionate champion of justice. He will make an outstanding Superior Court judge.
I’ve practiced criminal and civil law for 35 years before state and federal judges in California and Washington. As a law clerk for Judge Frank M. Johnson, Jr. in Alabama, I worked closely with one of America’s greatest judges. As a member of the King County (Seattle) Bar Judicial Screening Committee, I’ve interviewed and evaluated many judicial candidates.
Funke-Bilu’s understanding of criminal law is comprehensive — he’s one of only two certified criminal law specialists in SLO County and he’s a three-time Central Coast (Civil) Trial Attorney of the Year. Funke-Bilu has the wisdom and self-confidence to make difficult rulings. His presence, his sense of fairness and his integrity command respect. He treats his clients, opponents and the public with the same respect.
Funke-Bilu has shown great courage, taking the hardest cases to trial and advocating for unpopular positions. Courage is what will make Funke-Bilu a great judge, not just a good one.
David S. Vogel, San Luis Obispo
Comments