SLO County needs to fund mental health services. This tax would help

It is apparent that the controversy over the in-custody death of Andrew Holland is going to continue. Note Sheriff Ian Parkinson’s March 28 Viewpoint in The Tribune. We are seeing much finger-pointing, assigning of blame and demands for resignations, but the pith of this matter is being ignored.
Mr. Holland was in San Luis Obispo County Jail in the care of demonstrably unqualified people because this county is currently unable to properly fund county mental health services. It is as simple as that.
Fortunately, for those who do not wish to see more tragedies, there is a solution available: the Split Property Tax Initiative. Do not be misled by the disingenuous disinformation of reactionary apologists like Andrea Seastrand. Read the proposition and make up your own mind.
Let’s face reality, this county needs to fund mental health services better, and the Split Property Tax Initiative is a pragmatic, moderate approach to achieving that end.
Hugh M. Gilson, Oceano
