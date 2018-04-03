Who’s buying Jimmy Paulding?

Beginning March 6 and running up to the June primary, candidates are required to file Fair Political Practices Commission reports notifying the public of large political donations of $1,000 or more given to a candidate. Such donations must be reported within 24 hours of receiving that donation. The purpose is to identify any large contribution, and its source, as the election enters the final months to ensure transparency.
Interestingly, Jimmy Paulding has “sidestepped” this disclosure requirement, first with a mysterious, unnamed donor who pledged $40,000 to his campaign in a contest featured on Jimmy’s Facebook page and campaign website, and then with another who anonymously pledged $10,000.
So, Jimmy claims to have received two anonymous donations totaling $50,000, and both were received only days before the start of the 24-hour reporting period. The precise timing of his contest’s end (right before March 6), which triggered the $50,000 anonymous match is not coincidental.
Something stinks. Campaign finance laws are intended to ensure transparency and honesty. Nothing should be hidden for months, especially $50,000 in contributions! Jimmy Paulding, you claim to have received $50,000 worth of anonymous donations … who is buying this race? So much for transparency.
Never miss a local story.
George Stricklin, Nipomo
Comments