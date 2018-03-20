Why such cruelty in SLO County Jail?

I grieve over the cruelty done by paid civil servants to Andrew Holland. Why are human beings cruel to others? The only answer I’ve come up with is inherent self loathing that goes like this: I want more, it’s my fault, I didn’t do good enough.
The dam holding this self hatred is artificially and temporarily relieved by unleashing it on a weaker person. Then you live with the memory of his death and what you did or didn’t do for the rest of your life.
What made this case so egregious is that we paid these guys with our tax dollars to do this cowardly thing. I would be afraid for anyone to go to County Jail. I have totally lost trust.
It is Lent, and I meditate on the unimaginable cruelty done to Jesus. I used to think that was the worst. But no, humans are everywhere inventing novel ways to be cruel, and to display their unredeemed hatred.
Never miss a local story.
People: When are we going to learn to do unto others, as you would have them do to you? It is easier to take responsibility, and to respect another person. Look at the consequence of your actions.
Carmen Fojo, Los Osos
Comments