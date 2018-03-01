SLO doesn’t need a resolution opposing offshore oil drilling

With an election coming up, some “politicos” warn that if the SLO County Board of Supervisors does not agree to a resolution stating that the county is opposed to offshore oil drilling, our coastline will be ruined by oil, polluting the view and endangering the environment.
The facts are that attempts to drill for oil off the coast of San Luis Obispo County have failed for over 30 years. Oil companies secured two drilling licenses decades ago, but have not drilled for oil because of Measure A.
Measure A prohibits onshore infrastructure for offshore oil projects unless approved by a vote of the people, and a large majority of the population is opposed to offshore oil drilling.
Additionally, the SLO County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior in March 2017 noting the county’s opposition to offshore oil drilling. Some people are using fear tactics to promote their candidate with claims that a resolution is needed to stop offshore oil drilling.
This is pure fear mongering. Let’s move on to the important issues our county public officials need to work on.
Rebecca Robinson, Nipomo
