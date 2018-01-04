President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, right, listens during a meeting on immigration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Washington.
Letters to the Editor

It’s time to give President Donald Trump his due

January 04, 2018 08:20 PM

It appears The Tribune has an agenda to criticize President Trump at every opportunity. However, much of what has happened in the past year has been good and he should be praised for it.

The Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter is almost at 4 percent, it never got higher than 1 1/2 percent under Obama; consumer confidence is up; home ownership is up; optimism abounds in the stock market; unemployment is down; applications for food stamps are down; wages are rising; our relationship with Israel has improved; and world leaders know that we no longer are “leading from behind.”

Robert Mueller has found no evidence of collusion between Donald Trump or the Trump Campaign and Russia. However, widespread voter fraud has been found. According to Chicago City Wire, just in Chicago alone the Chicago Board of Elections confirmed there were 14,000 more votes cast in Chicago in 2016 than there were registered voters.

We can only guess how bad it is here in California. A thumbprint or picture ID when casting a vote is not “voter suppression” but only common sense voter integrity. Do you wish to vote in Mexico? You must show a photo ID to vote in federal elections.

Ralph Bush, Arroyo Grande

