OperaSLO is accused of disrespecting the American flag. Artistic director disagrees

We recently attended Opera San Luis’ performance of “Madama Butterfly” and were enjoying it until the final scene. That’s when we were stunned — appalled, really — to see the grief-stricken character Cio-Cio San grab the American flag off its pole (stage right), throw it onto the floor, then drag it as she sang.
There were audible gasps in the audience, indicating there were many others among us deeply offended by such abuse of our flag, which is never to touch the ground.
Worse, it shows Opera San Luis’ willingness to exploit and demean the tragedy of Cio-Cio San to make a gratuitous and contemporary political statement. In the future, instead of financially supporting this opera group, we will direct donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.
On a positive note, we invite readers to attend “From Sea to Shining Sea,” a Veterans Day concert presented by Coastal Voices Community Choir at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3945 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria. This concert will honor our veterans, our country and especially, our flag.
Elise Cassel and Juan Hovey, Santa Maria
Brian Asher Alhadeff of Opera San Luis Obispo responds:
Elise and Juan,
Thank you for supporting art in our community by attending “Madama Butterfly” (MB). As artistic director and conductor of Opera San Luis Obispo, I am honored to know our production has inspired further discussion.
Stage director Edna Garabedian and I went to great lengths to ensure that scene, and the entire opera, was carefully directed as a historically authentic and respectful piece. When the curtain rose, our goal was to show a window back to the 1898 novel by John Luther Long, its 1900 dramatization into a one-act play by David Belasco and finally, the operatic version by Giacomo Puccini, which dates from 1904.
We were very careful to ensure that the opera was not a political statement or reflection of any current affairs whatsoever. For readers who did not attend the production, or who do not know the story of MB, context is very critical to an educated discussion:
In short, MB is a tragic tale about an older American sailor, Pinkerton, who purchases the marriage of a 15-year-old Japanese Geisha girl. After being married three weeks, Pinkerton sets sail, not return for three years. During that time, his wife Cio-Cio San gives birth to their son, longing for the day of his return when he will bring them to America.
When Pinkerton finally does return to Japan, it’s with his new wife, and they request custody of the child. The 18-year-old Cio-Cio San is naturally overwhelmed with grief. All of her hopes are shattered, she lashes out, pulling the flag off its staff, draping it around her and committing ritual suicide by harikari.
It is hard to believe that anyone in our audience could be offended by the actions of Cio-Cio San, but apparently you were, and for that we are sorry. It was not our intention.
I am sensitive to the too-common practice of turning all forms of art and entertainment into some kind of political statement. We don’t do that at OperaSLO. Nevertheless, there are a great many classic stories that in themselves deal with political issues, sexism, racism and issues of inequality.
How do we tell those emotionally challenging stories authentically, without being accused of making art a political statement? Clearly it’s a challenge. The Board of Directors and staff of OperaSLO sincerely invite our community to celebrate us as a patriotic and nationally respectful company.
We produce “Symphony at Sunset: Pops Under the Stars” at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre, with the OperaSLO Grand Orchestra performing patriotic marches, with color guard, and free tickets and tributes to veterans.
We produce grand productions of American musical theater works alongside classic operas like “Madama Butterfly.” Elise and Juan, we wish you the best with your Veterans Day “From Sea To Shining Sea” concert.
I plan on being there ready to stand and participate in the singing of our national anthem with hand over heart. Similarly, I hope you might give us another chance, on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-13, when OperaSLO produces a truly authentic grand American “Oklahoma!”.
Until then, may peace be with you.
