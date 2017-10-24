Bicyclists have the right to ride on dangerous roads. But is it wise?

Regrding “Tips on sharing the road with bicyclists,” Oct. 21:
I think the letter writer misinterpreted the point Rita Jensen was trying to make in her letter, “Bicyclists can find safer roads,” Oct 19.
I don’t think she meant bicyclists don’t have the right to ride on the roads in Nipomo Mesa. She was just stating that it is unwise to do so given that they are narrow roads with blind corners and no bike lanes. No amount of tax paying, laws or rights will protect a bicyclist from 3,500 pounds of steel traveling at 50 mph that is piloted by someone who may or may not be paying attention.
You are right in stating that people should be considering their speed and whether they can stop safely if they need to. Are they? Most likely not. It is more likely they are looking down at their phone or paying attention to some other distraction.
Jensen states she is a rehabilitation nurse and it sounds like she may have gotten frustrated at seeing so many injured bicyclists from the roads in this area. Sounds like it might be a good idea to heed her advice. Maybe the county could add some bike lanes.
Mike Teehee, San Luis Obispo
