Tips on sharing the road with cyclists

This is in response to the letter, “Steep hills of Nipomo Mesa are no place for bicyclists,” published in the Oct. 19 Tribune:
Bicyclists, like automobile drivers, pay taxes and have the right to ride on most roads whether for transportation or recreation.
While driving, a safer perspective than “Why is that idiot cyclist on my road?” is “Could a cyclist or a pedestrian or an animal be around the corner?”
“If so, can I stop safely or avoid them if another driver is approaching from the opposite direction? Should I slow down now?”
It may shock some drivers to learn that a cyclist riding in front of your vehicle “owns” the lane from the right shoulder to the center line, and if you cannot pass safely with at least a 3-foot margin, you are required to slow and follow the cyclist until it is safe to pass. On the other hand, cyclists must also do their part by riding as far to the right hand side of the road as is safe, riding single file when in traffic, and not riding while distracted by cellphone calls or music, etc.
We want to encourage more bicycling on the roads of San Luis Obispo County for the many health and recreational benefits this conveys. So let’s all share the roads safely, please.
Steven C. Davis, San Luis Obispo
