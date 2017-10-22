Drivers, the signs say ‘Share the Road’

I am a bicyclist. I am grateful that Rita Jensen is concerned for my safety (“Steep hills of Nipomo Mesa are no place for bicyclists,” Oct. 19).
But I do not understand why any road upon which I am legally entitled to ride my bicycle is unsafe merely because I choose to ride there. Suggesting I find other roads to ride on would be like me suggesting motorists find other roads to drive on. Our roads are there for everyone: motorists, pedestrians, farm equipment, equestrians and bicyclists (unless otherwise prohibited by law).
I ride my bicycle safely and obey traffic laws. I expect motorists to do the same. It is not a “car lane.” It is a “traffic lane.” Traffic includes more things than just cars. If you are driving and encounter something — motorist, pedestrian, farm equipment, equestrian or bicyclist — you should be operating your vehicle at a speed at which you are able to stop without hitting it. If not, you are driving too fast (22350 V.C.). That also applies when the sun is in your eyes or there is any other visual obscurement. The sign, and the law, says “Share the Road,” not “Bicycles Get Out of My Way,” or “Bicycles Get Off My Road.”
Chris Black, San Luis Obispo
