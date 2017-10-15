In this Oct. 9, 2015 photo, Michael Johnson wears a firearm as he waits outside of Roseburg Municipal Airport for President Barack Obama's arrival in Roseburg, Ore.
Letters to the Editor

Who has the right to a personal firearm?

October 15, 2017 8:48 PM

Chris Temple in his Oct. 9 letter to the editor opines that gun ownership is enshrined in our Constitution. I disagree. The Second Amendment states that “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

I would say the equivalent to a militia unit of the 1770s would be today’s National Guard. In my interpretation of the Second Amendment, which is just as relevant as Mr. Temple’s or any Supreme Court justice’s, unless you belong to a National Guard unit, one hasn’t any right to own a personal fire arm.

Bill Tkach, Paso Robles

