Who has the right to a personal firearm?

Chris Temple in his Oct. 9 letter to the editor opines that gun ownership is enshrined in our Constitution. I disagree. The Second Amendment states that “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
I would say the equivalent to a militia unit of the 1770s would be today’s National Guard. In my interpretation of the Second Amendment, which is just as relevant as Mr. Temple’s or any Supreme Court justice’s, unless you belong to a National Guard unit, one hasn’t any right to own a personal fire arm.
Bill Tkach, Paso Robles
