Dear County: Will new airport terminal accommodate us — luggage, kids, canes and all?

I read in the paper that our new San Luis Obispo airport terminal will have a number of amenities the old terminal lacked.

Wonderful, but how are we with wheeled luggage, wheelchairs, walkers, canes and small children supposed to gain entrance to and egress from the fortress?

Now, I admit, that I have only seen seen the building from the outside and have not been very close. Please tell me that there are three or more elevators; otherwise I must assume that the planners of this building are brothers of the people who plan and design the city’s parking.

Is the goal exclusion? Is that the message you in city and county planning want to project? If so, it disappointing as I love the city and the area.

Please, will someone look realistically at our population? We aren’t all athletes who run or bike to town or the airport. Oh well, it is often cheaper to fly from San Jose, Santa Maria and even Santa Barbara, and if flying from here becomes untenable, that is what I’ll do.

Carol Dover, San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County’s response:

We do appreciate the feedback from the public on the new terminal. The design is set up so the public can pull up to the curb in front of the terminal to pick up and drop off passengers. The parking lots serving the new terminal are those that were in use for the existing terminal.

For those passengers who will be parking and carrying their luggage, there are three ways to get up to the terminal: an elevator, a pedestrian ramp and stairs. With the three options, the designers were trying to address the various physical capabilities of those using the facility. With limited budget and space, additional elevators could not be included as part of this project.

This is clearly a change to the current operation and how the public is accustomed to getting to their flights, but we believe the community will be very pleased with the new terminal.

Let me know if you have additional questions.