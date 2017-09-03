Stop ignoring President Donald Trump’s accomplishments

“Trump doesn’t deserve any more chances” proclaimed one Trump hater (Letters, Aug. 12) in his recent over-the-top diatribe about a president, who, despite relentless criticism from his enemies and a hostile press who deceives its readers by purposely omitting anything good, is fulfilling his promise to put America first.
After just eight months, Donald Trump has accomplished more to stop government interference in people’s lives than any other president in history. He’s already responsible for 1.1 million fewer Americans on food stamps, household incomes’ seven-year high, illegal immigration down 70 percent, more businesses hiring and buying American with mortgage applications at the highest level in seven years.
This president has pulled us out of Obama’s lopsided Paris Climate Accord and Trans Pacific Partnership deals, created commissions on child trafficking as well as voter fraud and opioid addiction, signed an order promoting energy independence, and negotiated the release of six humanitarian workers held captive in Egypt — with a long list of 58 other good things he’s accomplished that the fake news people or anyone else refuse to talk about.
No more chances? Not necessary. Trump creates his own and as a result America’s back on track again.
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
