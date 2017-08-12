Donald Trump doesn’t deserve more chances

Trump supporters have harped for months saying, “Just give him a chance to do what he promised. Stop attacking him. He won the election, after all.”
Hell no to all three. A chance to do what? Destroy the New Deal ? Let the big banks run wild again? Dismantle all environmental protections and regulations? Reverse health care reforms, imperfect as they are? Keep slave wages in place? Make sure giant corporations and the super rich rule forever with no restraints? Let racism and bigotry loose? No thanks!
Trump lost the election by almost 3 million votes (and no, not because of imaginary illegal voters). Trump “won” only because of the reactionary, 18th century, elitist abomination called the Electoral Collage. We have to keep those unwashed masses from really getting control, after all, Mr. Hamilton!
The orange cartoon villain got the votes he did because of big lie smears, racist rants and phony “populist-folksy” sounding slogans and “promises.” All lies. Smoke and mirrors.
Study the early years and the evolution of Fascist and Nazi movements — regimes of the past. There are several eerie parallels with the Trumpster and his gang. Don’t ever believe it can’t happen here. Resistance!
Jim Griffin, San Luis Obispo
