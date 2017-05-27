Sonette Tippens from the Town of Linn holds a sign in protest of House Speaker Paul Ryan's visit to address high school students Friday, May 12, 2017, at Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Wis.
Letters to the Editor

May 27, 2017 7:54 PM

Never Trumpers are making this a stupid time to live in America

Obviously the Never Trumpers and their media have become unhinged. Their frenzied anti-Trump orthodoxy has taken such priority that reason has given way to fake news, bizarre emotional outbursts and outrageous statements that do nothing but spread fear, anger and class hatred.

No matter how well-reasoned Trump’s propositions — replacing the Affordable Care Act, lowering taxes, eliminating terrorism or deporting illegal immigrant criminals — “Destroy Trump” liberals and their media protest with a fervor that defies reason. They fear Russia more than radical Islam. They tell our children the planet will soon become uninhabitable because of global warming. They say Trump’s new budget and his goal of a 3 percent GNP is not only impossible, it’s “immoral,” while one professor said Republicans who pass the health care bill should be lined up and shot!

Constitutionally progressive judges and attorneys feel so called to resist Trump they offer warped opinions masquerading as law. Some not only refuse to prosecute illegal alien rapists and murderers, they actually set them free so they won’t be deported.

This truly is a stupid time to live in America, when foolish, ignorant, lying people work daily to undermine their own president.

Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles

