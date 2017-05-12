SLO High teacher who wrote anti-gay letter shouldn’t have done so in a student newspaper

Michael Stack has every right to express his religious beliefs. Expressing them in a public school newspaper is not acceptable.
Government employees should not use government-funded media to spread their religious beliefs. It betrays our Founding Fathers’ long-held tradition of separation of church and state, while at the same time violating the First Amendment (Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion).
Hate speech and the twisted dogma of the Abrahamic cults should be protected at all costs, but it should not be promoted in taxpayer-funded public schools. Separation of church and state should always come first, then freedom of speech. In other words, keep that trash out of our public schools.
To quote one of our Founding Fathers, Thomas Paine: “All national institutions of churches, whether Jewish, Christian, or Turkish, appear to me no other than human inventions, set up to terrify and enslave mankind, and monopolize power and profit.”
Josh Payne, Morro Bay
Comments