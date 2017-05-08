Letters to the Editor

May 08, 2017 4:43 PM

First Milo and Ann Coulter. Might a liberal speaker be blocked next?

In reply to Bill Fitzgerald’s letter on May 3 (“Celebrity hatemongers, like Ann Coulter, want a stage, not free speech”):

I disagree that Milo and Ann Coulter are celebrity hatemongers. However, for the sake of argument, let’s just for a moment say that they are. No where in the First Amendment does it say that one must not be allowed to speak if, in the opinion of their opposition, they are hatemongers.

I find the liberal attack on our Constitution, which arose during the Obama administration, to be treasonous and unacceptable. Gov. Brown should have had the National Guard protecting Coulter’s right to speak at UC Berkeley.

And this, you have little forethought, Bill. One day it might be a liberal who is blocked from speaking at Berkeley if colleges are allowed to continue with their dangerous ignorance of the importance of our Constitution.

Mike Morgan, Los Osos

