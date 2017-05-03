Ann Coulter on Sunday, April 10, 2016, in Santa Monica.
Letters to the Editor

Celebrity hatemongers, like Ann Coulter, want a stage, not free speech

May 03, 2017 5:12 PM

Thank you for the Sacramento Bee perspective on April 26 (“Ann Coulter’s dispute with UC Berkeley isn’t about free speech”). My personal values are aligned with the Democratic party, and try as I might to be tolerant of opposing points of view and intelligent discourse, I found the references to Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos (invited by UC Berkeley campus Republicans) as “celebrity hatemongers” who “don’t want free speech; they want a taxpayer financed forum for political theater” to further cement and justify my convictions.

Bill Fitzgerald, Los Osos

