Letter writer who said he wouldn’t attend Muslim event missed seeing religions unite

What a shame that letter writer Ed Bogusch (“Muslims must condemn jihad,” April 4) chose not to attend the Muslim meet-and-greet held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in February. Had he done so, he would have found that the attendees were not “blinded” at all, but instead were enlightened by what we saw and heard.
We saw Jews, Christians and Muslims united in their desire for peace. We heard the Muslim community denounce ISIS and campaigns of terror by Islamic terrorists. We watched as people cast aside generalizations and bias in order to recognize how much we have in common with one another. Had the letter writer opened up his mind and heart just a little, I strongly suspect both would have been filled with the very peace that he seeks.
Steven Sainsbury, San Luis Obispo
