Until Muslims condemn jihad, writer won’t support their outreach

In response to Ahmed Deif (“Thank you to SLO County community for supporting local Muslims,” Feb. 21):
Mr. Deif, you might start “defeating the darkness of these difficult times” by speaking out vociferously against radical Islamists who are engaging in jihad against America and the West.
When I start seeing Muslims in this country marching in peaceful protests, proclaiming their love for America and what it stands for, protesting against mosques that preach “death to infidels,” and turning in “radicalized” Muslims in our midst, I would be among those who would gladly attend events like “Get to know your Muslim neighbors.”
Until then, you should recognize that the gratitude you are receiving is from a small segment of our population that is blinded by an ideology that refuses to recognize the War on Terror that was started, not by us, but by Islamists who hate America and its values. These “supporters” represent a minority of the American people. You could turn that minority into a majority if “peaceful” Muslims across America would speak out loudly and often against terrorists who are hell-bent on killing Americans and others around the world who don’t support Radical Islam.
What do you have to say about that?
Ed Bogusch, Atascadero
Comments