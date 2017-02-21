Thank you to SLO County community for supporting local Muslims

As much as these are challenging times we live in, they are also revealing. I’m sending this letter to express how grateful we are for the support that our San Luis Obispo community has shown us.
Those who have sent us emails, called, showed support at the mosque, left lovely drawings at our doors and sent Letters to the Editor in our support have revealed the true American colors of inclusion and solidarity. To all of our supporters and to all of the SLO community, I would like to express my gratitude and thanks, on behalf of the Muslim community.
We are extending our hands and opening our doors for everyone to get to know us better. Let us defeat the darkness of these difficult times with the light of acquaintance. The Muslim community is holding a “Get to Know Your Muslim Neighbors” event at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Friday, Feb. 24, 5 to 7 p.m. (RSVP: www.muslim-neighbors.eventbrite.com)
Ahmed Deif, President of the Islamic Society of San Luis Obispo County
Editor’s note: The event, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Mosque of Nasreen, was moved to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to accommodate the high number of expected attendees.
Comments