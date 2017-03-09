Letters to the Editor

March 9, 2017 8:13 PM

Trump’s proposal to curb illegal immigration is justified

Regarding the recent “Day Without Immigrants,” marked with rallies locally and throughout the United States, I believe that all people are equal and should be treated equally. Nevertheless, all people must follow rules and laws created to promote equality and order.

People have been breaking laws by entering the United States “freely” and illegally. This is irrational. Coming into a country illegally is wrong, and it is rightful to stop it. Laws must be followed. The president’s proposal to prevent illegal entry is justified. People wanting to travel across borders must do so while respecting laws.

Trad Berti, Paso Robles High School

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos