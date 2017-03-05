‘A Day Without a Woman’ doesn’t promote liberation

The organizers of the Women’s March are calling for a strike to show the country what a day without women would look like — women will not go to work, will not shop, will not nurse their children, will not make love.
It amazes me that they think asking women to neglect our duties will help to promote “women’s issues.” If all women followed this absurd call, then over 30 percent of all physicians will abandon their patients — your loved ones; 33 percent of lawyers will not show up to defend their clients; 95 percent of registered nurses will condemn their patients to no care; 76 percent of public school teachers will not care about your kids. Is it really courageous to keep the society hostage under a premise of promoting love and liberation?
We are mothers, wives, cooks, housekeepers, gardeners, professionals and much more at the same time. This is what I will celebrate every day of my life. I do not need an ugly pink hat, nor do I need anyone to tell me I should be equal to a man. Because I know I am. I will never abandon my roles of a mother, wife, doctor and a person.
Irene Spinello, Templeton
Comments