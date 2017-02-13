Postelection protests reinforce Trump’s mission

The city of San Luis Obispo has a female mayor, female city manager and female chief of police. More than 7,000 people marched in San Luis Obispo for women’s rights. Seven thousand people for four hours equals 28,000 hours that could have helped build homeless housing, worked to feed the hungry or produced something useful. Instead it was narcissism on parade, a waste of time and taxpayer funds. The unspoken “cause” is really about insuring free contraceptives and abortions.
Between these left coast marches and the East Coast protesters/looters, the traditional Democrats must feel totally abandoned. I think the mission of President Donald Trump and the red state voters is clearly reinforced by these postelection antics.
Rod MacLeod, Pismo Beach
Comments