SLO Women’s March draws thousands downtown, calls for equality, justice

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo Pause

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:19 Car chase ends with crash in Pismo Beach

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes