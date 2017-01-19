Thanks to writers for reminding us why California’s public land should be protected

The article by Irv and Coralie McMillan (“Calif. politicians must continue to prioritize public lands,” Dec. 24) comes to us none too soon. It is written in support of the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act — legislation which would designate four new and expand several existing wilderness areas in the Los Padres National Forest and the Carrizo Plains.
According to the California chapter of Farmland Trust, presently we are losing approximately 40,000 acres of farmland in our state yearly. Often, the loss consists of prime farmlands, which are our most productive in terms of food production. However, it often also involves the loss of wilderness areas, those that are so important for our wild species, small and big, pollinators and predators, creeks and wetlands — all essential for a balanced and healthy ecosystem. Ecosystems on which all of us are totally dependent for our own existence.
Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. McMillan, for letting us see once more part of the bigger picture.
Gidi Pulen, Templeton
Comments