Newly elected California politicians must continue to prioritize public lands

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building Pause

2:43 Man rescued after climbing Morro Rock

0:33 Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

0:46 Famed pink chocolate returns to Madonna Inn

1:16 A quick history of vehicles hitting Cal Poly's Highland Avenue bridge

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:28 SLO woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family at the Madonna Inn