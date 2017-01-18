11-year-old thanks her ‘best friend’ from Big Brothers Big Sisters

Dear editor,
Please share my letter for National “Thank Your Mentor” Day on Jan. 19. I’m 11 years old, and my mentor’s name is Paula. I am so happy and grateful that she has come into my life. Having a Big Sister is something I have always dreamed of. We have gone on so many adventures: visiting animal shelters, taking walks on the beach with Gussy (Paula’s dog), bike rides at Avila and making cookies at her house. She is my best friend.
I want to say thank you to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County for being there for all of us who need a little extra care and love. I would like to give an extra special thanks to my Big Sister, Paula.
Julianna, Atascadero
Comments