What happened to Donald Trump’s ‘open mind’ on climate change?

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack Pause

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

1:01 Santa goes swimming with the sharks

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:56 Grover Beach library gets a fresh new look