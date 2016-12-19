Going back to America in the 1950s wouldn’t be a regression

My take on Joseph Abraham’s letter “After shocking election, be wary of regression into fascism” (Dec. 15) espousing the insidious march of progressivism as progress is simply this:
Joseph, I disagree with the subject of your letter. Taking back the freedoms we enjoyed in America circa 1950 is by no means regression. Indeed, it’s merely taking back the precious freedoms we have lost to progressives over the past 30 years; the last eight years being by far the most atrocious loss of freedom America has seen since the constitution was penned.
One could say that the lesson learned from all of this is that Americans should know their candidates, and vote only for those who are American at heart. It seems that is exactly what they did on Nov. 8.
Americans can thank their lucky stars that their democracy worked once again, and a blood bath was avoided in the reclamation of what was, and is soon to be once again … the freest nation on earth, America.
Mike Morgan, Los Osos
