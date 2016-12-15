After shocking election, be wary of regression into fascism

The presidential election of 2016 shocked America, indeed the civilized world, from a business-as-usual state to one comparable to the mobilization of American democracy under the threat of fascist regression.
We do not know how far America will regress, given the totalistic assertions by Donald Trump, especially in the context of a disparate world divided into camps, each armed atomically. A blunder on the part of our new leadership could be fatal.
Given that danger, we must structure our political future, carefully guarding its democracy every step of the way, despite looming regression.
We have learned that such regression is an inherent aspect of history’s cycle of progress, its backward reach a search for transaction and renegotiation of ties to the past.
Joseph Abrahams, San Luis Obispo
