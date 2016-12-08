Hoy’s column illustrates hypocrisy of Christians who spew hatred

In response to The Tribune’s opinion column by Matthew Hoy published Dec. 4 (“Democrats, news media are not interested in learning anything from the 2016 election”): Interesting that the writer would use an obscure German word, “schadenfreude,” in the column to describe his personal feelings. I had to look up the term, and it means to derive pleasure from the misfortune of others; in his case, quite a bit of pleasure.
It surprised me that the writer shared what I would think to be a shameful emotion so publicly and proudly. And so hypocritically, as the writer then spends quite a bit of space defending Christians and Christian ideals. I think it would be interesting reading to see how he might resolve the hypocrisy. Is he a Christian? Can he cite where in the teachings of Jesus He said for His followers to take pleasure in the pain and misfortune of others?
Unfortunately, I’m seeing this type of obvious hypocrisy being expressed more frequently with the many individuals and groups who have found their voices newly empowered. While they spew hatred/contempt for others not like them, they also profess to be Christians. This article is an example that demonstrates a similar mixed and inaccurate message that is becoming common in public discourse.
David Headrick, San Luis Obispo
