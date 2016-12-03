Democrats and the news media don’t want to learn anything from the election

The good news this holiday season? Liberal tears have no calories, are fat-free, gluten-free, low-carb and have no cholesterol.
And they taste delicious.
Although I continue to be wary of the imminent Donald Trump presidency, I must admit that the wailing, gnashing of teeth, street protests and emotional hysteria of the political left has had me experiencing a schadenfreude that keeps me warm at night.
Although I don’t expect the political left and the news media in this country to take this opportunity to exercise some introspection about where they find themselves today, they would do well to reflect on why their candidate, a former first lady, senator from New York and secretary of state, lost to an obnoxious reality TV show host.
Yes, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote total — largely a result of overwhelming support here in California, one of just five states where Democrats control all levers of power. (Republicans, on the other hand, control the governorships and state legislatures in 25 states.) Despite the renewed interest in the “unfairness” of our Electoral College system, everyone knew the rules of the game when they started and getting the most votes wasn’t the way to win.
Trump won not because voters are stupid, racist or sexist.
An analysis of voting in the crucial swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania shows Clinton’s loss there and across much of Middle America was a result of a mass defection of white, working-class voters from Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 to Trump in 2016. Those voters didn’t turn from Obama voters to bigots overnight.
After eight years of ho-hum economic growth, Clinton’s vow to put a lot of coal workers out of their jobs and on the public dole probably didn’t help her.
But there’s more to this than just jobs.
Liberals and the news media have been waging a war on the values of — at the very least — a substantial minority of Americans for the past few years.
Americans who today hold the same view on same-sex marriage that Obama held when he was re-elected in 2012 are targets for systematic shaming by the political left and the news media (but I repeat myself) that includes efforts to ruin people financially for holding views and beliefs many on the left disapprove of.
Once upon a time it was: “If you don’t want gay marriage, then don’t have one.”
The political left won’t let us off that easy.
For those who would just like to be left alone to run their businesses and lives as their faiths and consciences dictate, the left won’t allow it. They don’t want tolerance. They want acceptance. As conservative talk radio host Erick Erickson has described it: “You will be made to care.”
Devout Christians (but not Muslims) who are photographers or bakers or florists are financially ruined for declining to participate in same-sex marriage ceremonies. But musicians such as Bruce Springsteen, who refused to perform in North Carolina over what he and the news media characterized as an “anti-transgender law,” is praised by the Democratic mayor of Santa Barbara, Helene Schneider.
When I asked her last spring what the difference between Springsteen’s decision and that of a handful of Christian bakers was, the best explanation Schneider could offer was that Springsteen travels around. (It didn’t make sense to me either.)
Just last week, BuzzFeed continued the assault on those rubes in the heartland with an expose about popular HGTV hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper,” revealing that the pastor of their church (like many Christian churches) had preached against homosexuality.
Is it too much of a stretch to believe part of what contributed to Trump’s electoral victory last month was his stated rejection of political correctness and the new normal our bicoastal elites want to impose on us?
Maybe people in the heartland aren’t so keen on being constantly maligned simply because they refuse to embrace 30-some different gender identities or the comical new pronouns gender studies majors wish to impose on the English language. Gender studies majors should stick to what they do best: Making coffee at Starbucks.
Now that Trump is poised to take the Oval Office, liberals are discovering that their consciences should allow them to dictate who they do business with.
Fashion designer Sophie Theallet (no, I’d never heard of her before) has vowed not to design any dresses for Melania Trump because she opposes Trump politically.
Just a week earlier this sort of bigotry directed at an immigrant would’ve been a bad thing!
On the bright side, there may be signs that even some on the left believe they may be going too far.
In Oregon, Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian, who made his name going after Christian baker Sweet Cakes by Melissa to the tune of a $135,000 fine for refusing to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple, lost his bid to become secretary of state. Instead, Republican Dennis Richardson won a statewide office in that deep blue state; the first for any Republican since 2002.
If Democrats hope to retake power outside New England and the West Coast, they’ll need to cease their culture war attacks on people who might be amenable to voting for them on economic issues.
Right now the news media isn’t helping them pierce their bubble, and with the re-election of Nancy Pelosi as House minority leader and Chuck Schumer as Senate minority leader it doesn’t look like the Democratic Party is interested in changing course.
Conservative columnist Matthew Hoy is a former reporter, editor and page designer. His column appears in The Tribune every other Sunday, in rotation with liberal columnist Tom Fulks. Read Hoy’s blog at Hoystory.com. Follow him on Twitter @Hoystory.
