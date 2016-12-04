Cal Poly’s response to Yiannopoulos controversy is hypocritical

I was amused by Cal Poly’s response to the potential protestors of the “alt-right” Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos ...
“Cal Poly’s campus is an open environment where opinions, ideas and thoughts are freely shared — even those that some may find distasteful and offensive ... free speech and the open exchange of ideas and opinions — even those that conflict with our own — is an important part of student growth and preparation for success in today’s global marketplace.”
Admirable, isn’t it? Yet one only has to look back a few years when Michael Pollan, the food guru and big farming opponent, was scheduled to speak. When Harris Ranch Beef Company threatened to pull a large donation to the agriculture department if Pollan spoke, his speech was quickly changed to a “panel discussion” so that opposing viewpoints were involved.
The chairman of Harris Ranch was quoted as saying, “While I understand the need to expose students to alternative views, I find it unacceptable that the university would provide Michael Pollan an unchallenged forum.” Of course, the monetary incentive was too great, and Pollan was not allowed to speak on his own.
I’m certainly no fan of any censorship of ideas, just don’t change the rules according to what it’s “worth” to the university.
Mike Stiles, Los Osos
