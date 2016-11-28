Controversial alt-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos coming to Cal Poly

An editor and writer with the alt-right publication Breitbart News will visit Cal Poly on Jan. 31 as part of a speaking tour.
Milo Yiannopoulos, a British journalist and conservative activist, will speak at Cal Poly’s Spanos Theatre from 6 to 9 p.m., according to his website.
His talk is being sponsored by the Cal Poly Republicans.
Yiannopoulos is a vocal critic of feminism, Islam, social justice and political correctness and has been criticized by social justice groups for his comments.
His visit will draw demonstrations from student and faculty activists who are “planning on protesting/shutting down any violent expressions of bigotry on our campus,” said Mick Bruckner, a member of the student-led activist group SLO Solidarity.
“Students are also encouraging their peers, their community members, and their faculty to contact (Cal Poly President Jeff Armstrong) to express why he should not allow a neo-Nazi-tolerant fascist on our campus,” Bruckner said.
Cal Poly released a statement through its Public Affairs office Monday, saying, “Cal Poly’s campus is an open environment where opinions, ideas and thoughts are freely shared — even those that some may find distasteful and offensive. Censoring viewpoints that we don’t agree with violates free speech and does not represent what we stand for as a university. Rather, free speech and the open exchange of ideas and opinions — even those that conflict with our own — is an important part of student growth and preparation for success in today’s global marketplace.”
