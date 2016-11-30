Let’s shine a light on hate speech and send pests back to the dark

The order of animals known as blattodea includes cockroaches and termites. These are insects which shun light and will scurry into dark corners when illuminated. I wish to thank The Tribune’s editor for shining a light on the hate-filled messages in her article last Sunday (“SLO County isn’t immune to hate speech,” Nov. 27).
It is true that people have been emboldened across the nation with their messages of hate. For us to know about their violent rhetoric will inspire decent people to “get involved, speak out, be a force for change, and not allow hate and fear to win.” It was wise of her to consult our San Luis Obispo chief of police, Deanna Cantrell, who advised against publishing the names of the authors of these hate messages lest they become further emboldened. Perhaps they will instead scurry away into their dark corners.
Thank you for publishing where to seek counsel on hate speech. I encourage everyone who cares about compassion and decency to attend “A Conversation about Race in America” presented by R.A.C.E. Matters on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, directly across from Meadow Park. Let’s do our part to promote Responsibility, Action, Compassion and Education both locally and globally.
Mary Donnelly, San Luis Obispo
