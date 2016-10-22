Diablo Canyon plant and its nuclear power is good for the environment

For 40 years, the anti-nuclear groups have been spouting off about how unsafe, poorly designed and outdated Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant is. Where are their credentials? Have they had any training, any experience in nuclear? Clearly they have not. They make their claims without any truth-based facts.
Diablo Canyon has been producing power for more than 30 years that has proven safe, clean, affordable and reliable.
Shutting down Diablo Canyon would be trading 2,250 megawatts of clean, nonpolluting energy to substitute it with fossil fuel which will be needed to back up intermittent renewable energy. Where is the sense in that?
Wake up California, America: What we must consider is the health and well-being of our country and its citizens.
We support clean energy of all kinds, but fossil fuel is not one of them. The purpose of having various sources of energy is to keep the supply dependable. We are not there yet with renewable so to get rid of one clean energy source and replace it with something that is not is environmental hypocrisy.
It didn’t work for the United Kingdom, Sweden or Germany.
Ellie Ripley, Arroyo Grande
