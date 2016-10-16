Bountiful, excellent products make SLO County a great place

We are so lucky to live on the Central Coast.
I recently finished cleaning a half flat of strawberries purchased at the Templeton Farmers Market. Only four strawberries had a “mushy spot,” the rest were perfect.
Where else could you have this experience? The veggies, fruits, plants, meats, etc. are all excellent products. We are lucky indeed to have this available to all of us in San Luis Obispo County on any given day of the week.
Thank you, farmers and harvesters.
Suzy Reynolds, Atascadero
