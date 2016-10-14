Measure I would provide funds for Lucia Mar’s aging classrooms

The Lucia Mar Unified School District educates more than 10,600 students, pre-kindergarten through high school, in 18 schools from Shell Beach to Nipomo.
As superintendent, I am proud of the quality education that Lucia Mar has provided for our students. Our graduates reach beyond our communities and attend colleges and universities all over the globe. They also make a significant impact here at home serving as small business owners, electricians, contractors, engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers, public service employees, community leaders and more. Graduates are represented in many generations of South County families.
The funding mechanism the state provides Lucia Mar classifies the district as “low wealth.” In fact, our schools receive $1,000 less per student than our surrounding districts. Because of that, our staff and teachers have learned to do more with less. Even so, Lucia Mar provides educational programs offering students opportunities for rigorous college preparation; career technical education options for those who plan to enter the workforce right after high school; top programs in music, drama and the arts; and open opportunities for participation in a variety of sports and on championship athletic teams.
Fundamentally, we believe it is critical to keep “Our Kids First” as the decision-making criteria that we use when considering options before us.
The reality is that Lucia Mar’s general operating fund cannot support the significant investments many of our aging facilities need without creating a significant impact on our instructional programs across the district. Over half of our schools are more than 50 years old and are in critical need of modernization to meet the same safety and academic standards across the district. The “doing more with less” mentality may actually limit the access our students have to the excellent educational program that they deserve.
To ensure high student achievement and provide equal access to 21st Century schools, the LMUSD Board of Education voted to place a $170 million School Facilities Improvement Bond Measure (Measure I) on the November ballot. Funds from Measure I would be used to upgrade our schools by:
▪ Improving school safety and security on all campuses.
▪ Renovating classrooms, labs and equipment for advanced math, science, engineering and technology instruction.
▪ Repairing/replacing deteriorating roofs, plumbing, and electrical systems.
▪ Improving learning spaces for college and career training in fields like health sciences, engineering, technology, agriculture, and skilled trades.
▪ Upgrading classrooms to keep pace with advancing technology.
How can we access the funds to ensure students continue to receive a world class education? A “yes” vote on Measure I is a huge step in the right direction.
It is up to us. We cannot depend on Sacramento or anyone else, and we must ensure that we receive our fair share of any state monies available.
Measure I would help us to access available state dollars and keep those dollars from going to other school districts. Measure I will cost the average homeowner $153 per year.
All schools in our district will benefit from the funds generated by Measure I. Each school has worked with our facilities team to identify key projects.
By law, the funds generated by Measure I cannot be taken by the state or redirected to any other purpose. No money will be used to pay for teacher or administrator salaries. A Citizen’s Oversight Committee and annual audits will ensure money is spent properly. All of the money will go to improving the facilities and technology at our schools.
Measure I will allow for the district’s general fund to be allocated to instruction rather than diverting funds to pay for facilities improvements.
Good schools benefit students, families, property values and the quality of life in our community. No child should be concerned about leaky roofs, tripping on cracked asphalt or rotting wood when they should be concentrating on the math, English and science classes they need to build a strong foundation for a successful life.
Please join me in putting “Our Kids First” and vote “yes” on Measure I.
Raynee J. Daley is superintendent of the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
Comments