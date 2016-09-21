Assembly candidate Ortiz-Legg’s ad leaves voter feeling insulted

I usually vote the Democratic ticket. My state Assembly vote will be going elsewhere, however. I was insulted by the grossly unfair and misleading campaign ad unleashed by Dawn Ortiz-Legg on her opponent, attorney Jordan Cunningham.
Attorneys are not their clients. Although we are ethically required to provide zealous representation, we are not obliged to share their values and sensibilities. The insinuation that Mr. Cunningham is indifferent to public safety, simply by carrying out his sworn duties, distorts the very nature of lawyering. None of us deserve to be condemned for honoring a professional obligation.
My views on nearly every issue, criminal justice policy included, are much more in line with Ms. Ortiz-Legg than Mr. Cunningham. However, the extremely poor judgment demonstrated by her vicious attack causes me to question her fitness for public office.
At least now we know where Donald Trump’s former campaign team found work.
Kevin McReynolds, San Luis Obispo
Comments