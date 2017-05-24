Flipping off Trump won’t win back the White House, California Democrats

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it Pause 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:35 Rare killer whale sighting off Avila Beach captured on video 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 1:28 Harry Potter Yoga is pure magic 1:23 Take a look inside SLO County Regional Airport's new terminal 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur 4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly 1:08 Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes 2:25 National Police Week 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email John Burton, outgoing chair of the California Democratic Party, stood before thousands of Democratic delegates at Saturday’s general assembly and asked the crowd to join in as he sad "F@!$ Donald Trump" and shoved his two middle fingers into the the air. Angela Hart, Video courtesy of the California Democratic Party The Sacramento Bee

